Over 12,000 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath Discounts Offered On Return Tickets: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Indian Railways will operate over 12,000 special trains to accommodate the high volume of travellers during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, the government said on Thursday.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a 20 per cent discount will be offered on return tickets for passengers undertaking onwards journeys between October 13 and 26 and return journeys between November 17 and December 1.

The minister said special arrangements are being made by Indian Railways for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, emphasising that "due care will be taken to ensure passengers face no difficulties during their return travel".

Further, four new Amrit Bharat Express trains will be introduced from Gaya to Delhi, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi, and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad.

A new circuit train, covering important sites related to Lord Buddha and catering especially to middle-class families, will also be launched, covering Vaishali, Hajipur, Sonepur, Patna, Rajgir, Gaya and Koderma, the minister said.

The Buxar–Lakhisarai rail section will be expanded into a four-line corridor, enabling more train operations. A ring railway system will be developed around Patna, an official release said, adding that Sultanganj and Deoghar will be connected by rail.

A new train service will also run between Patna and Ayodhya. A washing pit facility will be set up at Laukaha Bazar, and work will be carried out on several newly approved road overbridges in Bihar, the minister added.

The deeply spiritual Chhath Puja, rooted in ancient folk traditions, comes twice a year and is celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal's Mithila region. The festival honours Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, observed over four days through elaborate rituals symbolising purification, gratitude, and unwavering devotion.