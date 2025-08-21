403
Japan Sets Up ‘Economic Zone’ Connecting Asia with Africa
(MENAFN) Japan has kicked off a pivotal three-day summit aimed at unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, directly challenging China’s expanding foothold on the continent. The 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) convenes nearly 50 African leaders—including presidents, prime ministers, and foreign ministers—in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba unveiled an ambitious vision to establish an "economic zone" connecting Africa with the Indian Ocean region, as reported by media. He committed to training 30,000 African specialists in artificial intelligence over the next three years and introduced a new collaborative framework uniting governments, industries, and academia to champion free trade.
Ishiba stressed Japan’s digital expertise would be leveraged to "co-create solutions" for Africa’s pressing challenges. The training programs will span numerous universities across Kenya, Uganda, and other nations, focusing on sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics.
Highlighting integration and industrial expansion, Ishiba declared: "I will launch an Indian Ocean-Africa economic zone initiative."
Beyond AI, Japan aims to develop approximately 35,000 professionals in health and medicine, further strengthening African capacity in critical areas.
Since 1993, Japan has spearheaded TICAD, jointly hosted with the UN Development Program (UNDP), World Bank, and African Union Commission. The conference was last held in Tunisia in 2022, where then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged $30 billion in aid investments for Africa during a joint news briefing.
In contrast, China has been advancing its own Forum on China-Africa Cooperation since 2000, intensifying its influence through projects like the Belt and Road Initiative across resource-rich African nations.
Japan maintains formal diplomatic relations with all 54 UN-recognized African countries, all of which participate in TICAD, according to Tokyo’s Foreign Ministry.
Trade between Japan and Africa surged to 2.58 trillion yen ($23.5 billion) in 2021, with Japan exporting vehicles and machinery while importing minerals, raw materials, and foodstuffs, the ministry reported. By October 2021, 927 Japanese companies were active on the continent, focusing primarily on manufacturing, retail, services, and construction in countries including South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, and Nigeria.
Japan channels its assistance via Official Development Assistance (ODA), NGOs, and public-private partnerships, the Foreign Ministry noted. It has invested billions in African health initiatives, covering COVID-19 vaccine support, universal health coverage (UHC), HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis programs.
TICAD commitments have extended to infrastructure, education, agriculture, and peacebuilding projects, including school construction in Senegal, road upgrades in Ghana, rural electrification in Tanzania, nutrition efforts in Ghana, and hygiene campaigns in Uganda.
Japan’s multifaceted cooperation with Africa encompasses economic growth, trade, resource development, poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, governance reforms, police training, peacekeeping, infrastructure, skills development, youth and women’s empowerment, climate change mitigation, and cultural exchange to foster deeper mutual understanding.
This strategic push signals Tokyo’s urgent intent to deepen ties with Africa, presenting a compelling alternative to Beijing’s growing dominance on the continent.
