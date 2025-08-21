403
Hits By The Beatles, Oasis, And ABBA Among Songs 'Guaranteed' To Make You Happy
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Day Tripper by The Beatles, She's Electric by Oasis, and Mamma Mia by ABBA are among the songs an expert 'guarantees' will make you happy. Other dopamine-boosting hits include Shake It Off by Taylor Swift, Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, and Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys. Music psychologist Dr Claire Renfrew sifted through hours of tracks to develop a mood-boosting road trip playlist ahead of the bank holiday weekend when millions of motorists will hit the UK highways with friends and family in tow. She compiled the songs for the“World's Happiest Car Playlist by FIAT", a 30-track playlist on Spotify [] to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic 600 - a compact family SUV designed for urban and rural driving, and the arrival of the new Grande Panda in the UK later this year. All the tunes adhere to a scientific formula, with the secret to a dopamine-boosting song a combination of being in a major key, featuring 7th chords, four bars in every beat, and a tempo of 137 BPM. It should also have a 'repetitive simple structure' and positive lyrics – and for the maximum dopamine boost, Dr Renfrew recommends the songs be“played loud with friends and/or family, while on the road.” The likes of Happy by Pharrell Williams and I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston also follow these 'rules.' She said:“Most happy songs are in a major key, which sounds brighter and is linked to positive emotions. “They often have a simple, uplifting, and crucially, familiar chord structure - this is pleasing to the ear because our brains find predictability rewarding “While fast tempos increase excitement and can increase movement as they reflect an elevated heart rate, mimicking excitement or joy. “And positive, uplifting themes in the lyrics – such as love, summer, dancing, freedom and friendship – can promote a sense of connection.” Other tracks on the playlist include Can't Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake, Get the Party Started by P!nk, and Eye of the Tiger by Survivor. Levitating by Dua Lipa also made the cut, as did One More Time by Daft Punk and Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. Dr Renfrew added:“Music is essential to positive mental health and wellbeing and is seen as a fundamental element of being human. “It enables us to obtain emotional regulation, a sense of freedom and discovery alongside purpose and fulfilment. “Listening to our favourite songs also alleviates, manages, and reduces stress and can be an effective tool in relation to mindfulness. “It can also trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward.” Giuseppe Cava, UK managing director of the Italian car maker, said:“We have always been about joyful journeys, especially those shared with family. “And with the bank holiday ahead, the 'World's Happiest Car Playlist by FIAT' is our way of adding even more feel-good energy to the road – it has been designed to keep spirits high on long journeys. “Road trips are at the heart of many family memories, so we wanted to create a soundtrack that helps make those shared moments even more enjoyable.” SONGS ON THE PLAYLIST: 1. The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition 2. The Beatles – Day Tripper 3. Oasis – She's Electric 4. ABBA – Mamma Mia 5. Thegiornalisti – Riccione 6. Daft Punk – One More Time 7. Paramore – Still Into You 8. Pharrell Williams – Happy 9. Alessandra Amoroso – Comunque andare 10. Dua Lipa – Levitating 11. Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive 12. Taylor Swift – Shake It Off 13. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk 14. Empire Of The Sun – Walking On A Dream 15. Justin Timberlake – Can't Stop The Feeling! 16. Earth, Wind & Fire – September 17. Ricchi e Poveri – Sarà perché ti amo 18. Katy Perry – Firework 19. Survivor – Eye of the Tiger 20. Hall & Oates – You Make My Dreams 21. BØRNS – Electric Love 22. P!nk – Get The Party Started 23. Whitney Houston – Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) 24. Maggie Rogers – Light On 25. Raffaella Carrà – A far l'amore comincia tu 26. One Direction – What Makes You Beautiful 27. The Cranberries – Dreams 28. BTS – Dynamite 29. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations 30. Queen – Don't Stop Me Now
