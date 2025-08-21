RACA Highlights Efforts To Advance Charitable Work On World Humanitarian Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) celebrated the World Humanitarian Day, which annually falls on August 19.

The ceremony was marked by unlocking an expanded programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, under the theme,“Humanitarian Media and Social Work: Qatari Expertise and Global Perspectives”.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Licensing and Support Department at RACA, Rashed Mohammed Al Nuaimi, highlighted the authority's efforts in advancing the charitable and humanitarian work, in addition to fostering its presence at home and abroad.

A part of the ceremony's agenda, two panel discussions were held to address the salient topics related to the charitable work. The first panel themed,“Documentation and Media Coverage in Charitable and Humanitarian Work”, drilled down on the significance of media in documenting humanitarian practices and spotlighting the Qatar-led efforts.

Throughout this panel, the participants stressed that media has become a pivotal tool in highlighting the charitable efforts, not only through relaying news, but through deepening positive perceptions about the Qatari humanitarian initiatives both on the regional and global stages.

The panel further deliberated on the key challenges facing human media, such as accessing disaster-battered zones, ensuring information accuracy, as well as the significance of forging partnerships among charitable institutions and media outlets to professionally and sustainably document such practices.

The second panel,“Regulating Social Work: Balancing International Standards and Qatari Experiences”, weighed in on avenues for advancing social work in alignment with the best global experiences.

Finally, the event honoured the participants in recognition of their contributions in enriching the discussion and sharing expertise.