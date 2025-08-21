Taliban Reaffirm Afghan Soil Won't Threaten Neighbours, Trio Agrees On CPEC Expansion

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a reiteration of their previous promises, the Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi assured during trilateral talks in Kabul on Wednesday that Afghanistan's territory will not be used as a base to threaten or launch attacks against neighboring countries.

These assurances came amid high-level discussions involving China and Pakistan, held on the sidelines of a trilateral summit focused on enhancing regional cooperation in areas such as security, trade, and transit connectivity.

Muttaqi emphasized Afghanistan's commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its neighbors and preventing any militant activities originating from Afghan soil. However, this assurance echoes similar pledges made in the past, which have been met with skepticism internationally. Recent reports, including assessments from the United Nations, indicate that militant groups, such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), remain active within Afghanistan, casting doubts on the Taliban's control over these factions.

During the talks, Muttaqi also proposed establishing a joint technical commission with China aimed at expanding economic cooperation, particularly in trade facilitation, banking collaboration, and balancing commercial exchanges. He described China as a“trusted commercial partner” and expressed hope for significant growth in trade between the two countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted China's positive outlook on relations with Afghanistan and stressed the importance of broadening cooperation across multiple sectors. He mentioned ongoing efforts to support Afghanistan's economy, including advancing mining projects and facilitating Afghanistan's integration into regional transit networks. Wang also assured that China is working to remove barriers hindering Afghan agricultural exports.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate discussions with Muttaqi, focusing on bilateral issues including counter-terrorism cooperation and border management.

While the trilateral summit signifies diplomatic progress, regional observers stress that tangible outcomes and effective enforcement on the ground will be crucial in addressing longstanding security concerns. The Taliban's repeated commitments will likely be judged by their ability to curb militant activity within Afghanistan and ensure stability along shared borders.