Voluntary Blood Donation
Members of the PFDJ from various sub-zones of Asmara voluntarily donated blood on 19 and 20 August to enrich the blood supply of the National Blood Transfusion Service.
Participants were from the sub-zones of Sembel, Godaif, Gejeret, Tsetserat, and Arbaete Asmara.
Mr. Tekle Habte, coordinator of organization and promotion at the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, commended the voluntary blood donors in the Central Region for their regular contributions and called on others to follow their noble example.
Noting that PFDJ organizations in the Central Region have made voluntary blood donation a regular yearly activity, Mr. Shumendi Andemariam, head of administrative affairs at the PFDJ office in the Central Region, expressed readiness to continue the program sustainably.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
