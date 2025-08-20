Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Voluntary Blood Donation


2025-08-20 03:22:53
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Members of the PFDJ from various sub-zones of Asmara voluntarily donated blood on 19 and 20 August to enrich the blood supply of the National Blood Transfusion Service.

Participants were from the sub-zones of Sembel, Godaif, Gejeret, Tsetserat, and Arbaete Asmara.

Mr. Tekle Habte, coordinator of organization and promotion at the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, commended the voluntary blood donors in the Central Region for their regular contributions and called on others to follow their noble example.

Noting that PFDJ organizations in the Central Region have made voluntary blood donation a regular yearly activity, Mr. Shumendi Andemariam, head of administrative affairs at the PFDJ office in the Central Region, expressed readiness to continue the program sustainably.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN20082025004934011406ID1109955336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search