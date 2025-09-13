Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov Condoles Pakistan Over Deadly Terror Attack

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov, has extended his condolences to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, following a brutal terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwestern region,reports.

In his message, Hasanov expressed deep sorrow over the news of the martyrdom and injuries of several Pakistani Armed Forces personnel as a result of the treacherous assault.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and share in their grief. We pray for the souls of the departed and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the statement read.

“May God have mercy on the deceased and grant patience to their loved ones,” he added.