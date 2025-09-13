Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov Condoles Pakistan Over Deadly Terror Attack
In his message, Hasanov expressed deep sorrow over the news of the martyrdom and injuries of several Pakistani Armed Forces personnel as a result of the treacherous assault.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and share in their grief. We pray for the souls of the departed and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the statement read.
“May God have mercy on the deceased and grant patience to their loved ones,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment