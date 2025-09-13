Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov Condoles Pakistan Over Deadly Terror Attack

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov Condoles Pakistan Over Deadly Terror Attack


2025-09-13 10:06:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov, has extended his condolences to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, following a brutal terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwestern region, Azernews reports.

In his message, Hasanov expressed deep sorrow over the news of the martyrdom and injuries of several Pakistani Armed Forces personnel as a result of the treacherous assault.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and share in their grief. We pray for the souls of the departed and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the statement read.

“May God have mercy on the deceased and grant patience to their loved ones,” he added.

MENAFN13092025000195011045ID1110056843

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search