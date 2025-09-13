Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Authorities Begin Reconstruction Of Collapsed Bund On Boulevard Road


2025-09-13 10:08:24
Srinagar- A section of bund along Dal Lake on Boulevard Road collapsed a couple of days ago, prompting authorities to launch immediate reconstruction work to prevent further damage.

An official said that the repair work is underway and efforts are being made to restore the embankment without delay. The collapse has raised concerns among locals and frequent visitors to the area, given the importance of Boulevard Road as a prime stretch along the iconic Dal Lake.

Locals attributed the collapse to erosion caused by rats that have reportedly burrowed into the bund, weakening its foundation. They warned that several other portions of the bund along the lake's footpath are vulnerable and may give way at any time if preventive measures are not taken.

Shikarawalas urged the authorities to carry out a comprehensive inspection of the entire bund stretch to identify weak points and strengthen them before more sections collapse. They stressed that negligence could put both pedestrian pathways and road traffic at risk along the busy Boulevard corridor.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for sustained maintenance of Dal Lake's embankments to safeguard both its ecological balance and the infrastructure surrounding it. (KNT)

