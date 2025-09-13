Shmyhal Visits Innovative Ukrainian Defense Enterprise With International Partners
The Defense Minister noted that the delegation included Canada's Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, and members of the Munich Security Conference Supervisory Board. They were shown how cutting-edge weaponry is being developed in Ukraine-technology that is actively shaping the course of the war.
“We are ready to share our experience and scale up joint projects with our partners to protect both Ukraine and European countries from potential threats,” Shmyhal stated.
He called on international partners to invest in Ukraine's defense industry and to establish joint production facilities, emphasizing the importance of strengthening security across the European continent.Read also: Shmyhal and Sikorski discuss cooperation on intercepting aerial target
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg met in Kyiv to discuss the possibility of Ukraine's Defense Forces receiving new Patriot air defense systems and related munitions.
