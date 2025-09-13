Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's U-15S Set For Back-To-Back Matches Against Montenegro

2025-09-13 10:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan U-15 national football team will be in training camp at the National Teams Training Center until September 19, according to a statement published on the official website of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), Azernews reports.

As part of the training camp, the team will play two friendly matches against Montenegro's U-15 squad.

The matches are scheduled to take place on September 16 and 18 at the Bina Stadium, with kick-off set for 16:00.

