GREY GOOSE® VODKA CELEBRATES TENNIS SEASON WITH FRANCES TIAFOE AND THE LAST SERVE BAR AT GRAND CENTRAL TERMINAL
GREY GOOSE has also teamed up with tennis star Frances Tiafoe for the second year. As a player that embodies cheerful style on and off the court, Tiafoe and GREY GOOSE will inspire fans to savor more moments of pleasure at the US Open, whether that's cheers-ing with a GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce® cocktail, enjoying a "last call" night cap at the brand's "Last Serve Bar" on the way home from the US Open, or sporting a joyful "tenniscore" fit.
"The feeling at the US Open is electric-the crowds, the passion, the style. It's an energy unlike any other Grand Slams tournament and one that could only come from New York City, and I'm excited to keep it going with GREY GOOSE again this year," said Frances Tiafoe. "The GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce® cocktail has become a symbol of that joyful spirit. It's part of the culture, the look, and the celebration of the tournament."
Since its debut 18 years ago, the GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce® signature cocktail of the US Open has evolved from a stadium concession to a cultural phenomenon: the exclusive signature cocktail of the US Open can be found on menus at top bars, in the hands of A-list celebrities, on the back of t-shirts and in airport lounges and even thousands of feet above Arthur Ashe Stadium on flights traveling worldwide. Not only is it the "season's hottest accessory," but it is also considered the "economic star of the tournament" with more than 556,000 sold at the 2024 tournament by the USTA- a 23.5% increase over year prior - resulting in a record-setting $12.8 million in sales.
"The US Open is a premier sporting event that is truly unlike any other. There's an infectious joyful spirit that inspires people to dress up in their finest fits, enjoy a GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce® cocktail with friends and cheer on the best players from around the world," said Aleco Azqueta, Global Vice President of Marketing for GREY GOOSE vodka. "With our new Last Serve Bar at Grand Central Terminal, we are inviting fans to take a moment from their busy days to make time wait and savor the spirit of the tournament even after the last point is won."
The GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce® is crafted with GREY GOOSE vodka, fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and topped with tennis-inspired honeydew melon balls. This year, GREY GOOSE will have branded cocktail bars serving the pink-hued drink in four locations at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center: the Food Village, Grandstand, Louis Armstrong Stadium's concourse, and the promenade level of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
For those tuning into the US Open tournament from home, GREY GOOSE will offer the Honey Deuce® Express service in New York, Chicago and, for the first time, Miami, delivering canned versions of the cocktail right to fans' front doors for the duration of the tournament via Uber Eats and Cocktail Courier. For more information, including a recipe to make GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce cocktails at home, please visit .
About GREY GOOSE vodka
Made without compromise, is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.
The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Altius, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.
SIP RESPONSIBLY.
The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.
