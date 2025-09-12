Worst India Vs Pakistan Clash On The Cards? Asia Cup 2025 Faces Boycott Heat

Team India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The two-arch rivals will lock horns for the first time since their group stage face off in the Champions Trophy this year, where Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four wickets at the same venue where the two teams will meet once again in the Asia Cup this time.

India and Pakistan will face off for the first time since the horrendous Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 28 tourists, including 26 Indian nationals, were killed by militants, and subsequent Operation Sindoor, which was successfully carried out by the Indian Defence Forces, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Despite the calls for a boycott of India's sporting engagement with Pakistan following the heinous attack on civilians by terrorists in Baisaran Meadows, which is seven kilometres from the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Asia Cup clash between the two nations is still set to go ahead as per schedule.

Excitement turns grim for the India vs Pakistan clash.

Since the face-off between India and Pakistan has been restricted to multi-nation tournaments, including International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, after the bilateral series was suspended, there was excitement among the fans to witness the two arch-rivals lock horns again. However, this time, anticipation for the clash has taken a grim turn following the Pahalgam terror attack.

When the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 group fixture confirmed that India would face Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced severe backlash from the Indian public for agreeing to go ahead with the fixture, ignoring the call for a boycott of sporting engagements with the rival nation.

The criticism has only grown louder in the lead-up to the clash, as several politicians and former cricketers, including Manoj Tiwary, Harbhajan Singh, and Kedar Jadhav, stood firm on their stance to support a boycott of the match.

In July this year, the India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, took a bold decision by boycotting the group stage as well as the semifinal against Pakistan Champions, led by Shahid Afridi, in the World Championship of Legends, following a severe backlash from the Indian public to play the rival nation, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Lukeworm response to ticket sales

The lack of excitement for the clash between India and Pakistan is not only restricted to public sentiment but is also reflected in ticket sales. Emirates Cricket Board, organizers of the Asia Cup 2025, is reportedly struggling to fill the 25,000-capacity stadium in Dubai. An official of the ECB stated that the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was the reason for the slow sale of tickets for the clash.

As per the latest media reports, nearly half the tickets for the clash between arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium are yet to find takers. In order to fill the seats at the stadium, the ECB decided to slash the prices of the tickets, with standard tickets reduced from INR 11420 to INR 8415.

However, an ECB official dismissed the reports of slow ticket sales for the clash between India and Pakistan, stating that 3000 tickets for Platinum seats had been sold out in 2 minutes.

“The signs are very encouraging. There is no truth to the claim that tickets are not getting sold. On Wednesday night, we put out 3,000 tickets through the online channel - the Platinum List - and they were all sold out within a couple of minutes. It clearly shows that there is a strong interest among fans." An ECB official said, as quoted by TOI.

The ticket price for the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan starts from INR 10,000 for General East Corner and soars up to over INR 2.5 lakh for VIP suites, covering all seating categories, making it a costly affair for fans despite efforts to make tickets more affordable.

Boycott calls grow louder

With just two days away from India's clash against Pakistan, fans and netizens have intensified calls for a boycott on social media, expressing anger over the Men in Blue playing the rival nation after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the Indian cricket fans slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ignoring the sentiments of people by going ahead with the match against Pakistan despite widespread outrage and calls for a boycott. Others vowed not to watch the clash either at the stadium or on television, as a mark of protest against India playing Pakistan following the horrendous attack in Pahalgam.

Despite the backlash from political circles and the Indian cricket fraternity over the Men in Blue's decision to play Pakistan, the Indian government has maintained its policy of permitting participation in multinational sporting events, such as the Asia Cup, even amid strained bilateral relations. However, the government stands firm on suspending bilateral series between the two nations, either in India or Pakistan.

Worst India vs Pakistan clash ahead?

The clash between India and Pakistan would often bring excitement among the fans and fill the stadiums to the brim, with electrifying atmospheres and massive viewership worldwide. Any match involving India and Pakistan would pump up massive views across television and digital platforms, attracting millions of viewers not just in the subcontinent but globally.

However, given the current situation of boycott calls for India's clash against Pakistan and public outrage over the Pahalgam terror attack, this much-anticipated clash is expected to see a muted response compared to previous encounters. The strained relationship between India and Pakistan following the deadly militant attack in Pahalgam saw the enthusiasm for the high-voltage clash dampened.

Though India will play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash, the atmosphere is likely to be far less festive than usual, with reduced turnout among Indian fans at the stadium, and Lower television and digital engagement, reflecting widespread public reluctance and ongoing boycott sentiments.