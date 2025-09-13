Jadavpur University Imposes Strict Restrictions Following Death Of Female Student On Campus

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) Following the tragic death of a third-year female student inside the campus, Jadavpur University authorities have tightened security and imposed several restrictions for scholars and outsiders.

In a circular issued late on Friday night, the varsity authorities have forbidden trespassing, morning and evening walks, use of narcotics and alcohol inside the campus and entry sans valid identity cards.

"It is notified for information of all concerned, that in view of yesterday's incident on 11.09.2025, all are requested to strictly follow the guideline as appended below and as circulated previously dated 18.03.2025," said the circular.

"Henceforth, to enter the University campus two wheelers or four wheelers must have JU parking stickers issued by the University and displayed prominently. Vehicles without JU parking stickers before entering must provide their registration numbers at the gate of the University. Security persons must keep proper note with details of all such vehicles. A valid ID card of the driver and passenger(s) must be produced on demand," it said.

Taking a strong stance over use of alcohol and other substances inside the campus, the authorities through the circular said, "Use of Narcotics/Alcohol or other illegal substances or any illegal activity in any part of the campus is prohibited. If anyone is found violating these prohibitions, he/she will be prosecuted as per law."

The circular further said, "Trespassing, including morning and evening walks, and using the University premises as a public thoroughfare is strictly prohibited. All individuals who want to enter the University campus for any purpose between 7:00 P.M. to 7:00 A.M. must carry valid Identity Cards (issued by Jadavpur University) which is to be produced at the University Gates as and when required."

For outsiders wanting to enter the campus for some reason or the other, the circular said, "If a person does not have an ID Card issued by Jadavpur University, he/she will have to produce some other valid proof of identity and enter the details of the person, whom he/she is going to meet (including a contact number of the said person) in a register which is to be kept at the gate of the University."

It may be noted that such guidelines were issued earlier as well but they were not followed by the students.

The move by JU authorities came after the body of a female student was recovered under mysterious circumstances beside a water body within the university campus late on Thursday night.

The victim was a third-year student majoring in English Literature at the university. While the body was recovered a little after 10 P.M. on Thursday, a cultural programme was ongoing within the university campus by the members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the CPI(M).

Although the cultural programme was stopped immediately after the information surfaced about the recovery of the woman's body, questions are being raised about who gave the permission for the programme to continue within the campus after 10 P.M.

After the student was spotted lying there in an unresponsive state she was immediately rushed to the nearby K.P.C. Medical College & Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The incident, occurring at a premier institute of West Bengal, came as a shock for the students' and teachers' fraternity alike.

Recently, Jadavpur University emerged as the top-ranked state university in the country, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025, released by the Union Ministry of Education. The university also secured the ninth spot in the overall university category, drawing praise from various quarters.