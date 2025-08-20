ROG Xbox Ally And ROG Xbox Ally X To Hit Store Shelves October 16, 2025
|
|
ROG Xbox Ally X
|
ROG Xbox Ally
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor (APU)
|
AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme Processor (50 TOPS NPU)
|
AMD RyzenTM Z2 A Processor
|
Memory
|
24GB LPDDR5X-8000
|
16GB LPDDR5X-6400
|
Storage
|
1TB M.2 2280 SSD (upgradable)
|
512GB M.2 2280 SSD (upgradable)
|
Display
|
7" FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
|
I/O
|
1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, ThunderboltTM 4 compatible
|
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPortTM 1.4 / Power Delivery 3.0
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
|
Dimensions
|
11.45" × 4.78" × 2.00" in (290.8*121.5*50.7mm)
|
11.45" × 4.78" × 2.00" in (290.8*121.5*50.7mm)
|
Weight
|
1.58lb (715g)
|
1.48lb (670g)
|
Battery
|
80Wh
|
60Wh
|
Included Accessories
|
65W charger
|
65W charger
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
SOURCE ASUS Computer International
