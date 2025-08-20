ROG Xbox Ally And ROG Xbox Ally X To Hit Store Shelves October 16, 2025

Able On October 16, ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available in the United States and across key international markets, spanning Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Availability will expand to additional regions where the ROG Ally series is already sold today. Pricing and pre-order details will follow in the coming weeks.

ROG and Xbox co-developed the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X to give gamers the freedom to play their way, anytime and anywhere. The ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD RyzenTM Z2 A processor featuring four Zen 2 cores with eight threads and eight RDNA 2 GPU cores. This offers ultra-efficient performance, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X‐6400 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, and all backed by a 60Wh battery for extended play.

The premium, high-performance ROG Xbox Ally X ups the ante with an AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme, a new 8‐core/16‐thread Zen 5 APU with 16 RDNA 3.5 GPU cores and an integrated 50 TOPS NPU. The ROG Xbox Ally X also features 24GB of LPDDR5X‐8000 memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and boasts a larger 80Wh battery for longer playtime.

Optimized for handheld

The team at Xbox has been hard at work behind the scenes partnering with game studios to test and optimize thousands of PC titles for handheld compatibility. This new Handheld Compatibility Program ensures day-one users have the best experience possible on their ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. At launch, compatible games in the game library will sport Handheld Optimized or Mostly Compatible badges.

Handheld Optimized means that the game is ready to go - with default controller inputs, an intuitive text input method, accurate iconography, clear text legibility, and appropriate resolution in full-screen mode. Mostly Compatible means that the game may require minor in-game setting changes for an optimal experience on handheld.

The Xbox team is also bringing advanced shader delivery to the ROG Xbox Ally. This allows the Xbox app to preload a game's shaders during download, so supported games will launch up to 10x faster, run more smoothly, and use less battery on first play. Xbox is working on adding this feature to even more games over time.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also features AMD's cutting-edge Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with a built-in NPU, that unlocks upcoming AI powered features starting early next year-with more to come. These features include:



Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): a system-level feature that uses the power of the NPU to upscale games running at lower resolutions. This delivers high-resolution visuals and smooth framerates across a wide range of games, with no additional changes required from game developers.

Highlight reels: AI captures standout gameplay moments-like epic boss battles or victories-and generates short replay clips to share with friends or on social channels.

See the new ROG Ally lineup in action

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will make their fully playable debut at Gamescom 2025, joined by ROG's complete 2025 laptop lineup powered by the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 50 Series GPUs. Visitors can test-drive the handhelds with a curated game selection including Gears of War: Reloaded, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Hogwarts Legacy, Lies of P, Balatro, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Roblox experiences such as 99 Nights in the Forest, Grow a Garden, and Rivals.

Meet and greet two amazing actors

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, ROG is reuniting Grand Theft Auto V actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno for the latest installment of its ROG Travel campaign. Ned reprises his role as ROG Travel's witty supervisor, while Shawn joins the cast as a new recruit bringing fresh ideas to the table. Both stars will appear live at the ROG booth, giving fans the chance to meet one of gaming's most iconic duos in person.

ROG booth information

To get hands-on with the latest ROG hardware and meet out special guests at the heart of Gamescom 2025, head straight to the ROG booth. Full location and schedule details are below:

Hall 8 (North Entrance), Koelnmesse, Cologne

Booth #C-010-B-011

Thursday, August 21, 10am–8pm

Friday, August 22, 10am–8pm

Saturday, August 23, 9am–8 pm

Sunday, August 24, 9am–8pm

All times are in Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Specifications