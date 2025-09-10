Deryn Davidson
Deryn Davidson is the Sustainable Landscape State Specialist for Colorado State University (CSU) Extension. In this position she develops and delivers educational programs and provides expert consultation to public and private sectors on creating sustainable, resilient landscapes. Her passion for native plants grew during her time as a horticulturist at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center. Deryn believes that with thoughtful design and appropriate horticulture practices we can foster biodiversity and implement nature-based solutions that enhance the livability and resilience of our built environments.Experience
Extension State Specialist- Sustainable Landscape, Colorado State University
