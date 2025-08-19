Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: From 11 August to 14 August 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,073,277 own shares at an average price of NOK 249.2350 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 11 August OSE 270,000 249.3579 67,326,633.00 CEUX TQEX 12 August OSE 267,750 249.6396 66,841,002.90 CEUX TQEX 13 August OSE 268,928 248.4828 66,823,982.44 CEUX TQEX 14 August OSE 266,599 249.4630 66,506,586.34 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,073,277 249.2350 267,498,204.68 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche



OSE 3,063,709 261.5549 801,327,975.86 CEUX TQEX Total 3,063,709 261.5549 801,327,975.86 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)



OSE 4,136,986 258.3587 1,068,826,180.53 CEUX TQEX Total 4,136,986 258.3587 1,068,826,180.53



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 30,053,091 own shares, corresponding to 1.18% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 20,514,174 own shares, corresponding to 0.80% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at .

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions