Physician's Choice Ranks No. 2241 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician's Choice, the top-selling probiotic brand on Amazon, has once again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Denver-based company ranks No. 2241 in 2025 with three-year revenue growth of 191%, marking its third consecutive time on the list. The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.



“From our launch in 2018, the Physician's Choice brand has grown at an incredible pace,” said Rich Baruch, CEO of Physician's Choice.“We are expanding the category by bringing in new consumers, creating momentum for our brand and the category. That momentum has made us the leader in the largest online marketplace for probiotics and one of the fastest-growing probiotic brands in retail.”

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies added more than 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice is a leading U.S. supplements brand that empowers every body to make confident wellness choices, guided by physician expertise and validated by real results. The Denver-based company's proprietary formulas are developed by a team of industry experts, scientists and a Scientific Advisory Board of doctors. Started in 2017, the brand has amassed over 70,000 verified five-star reviews and the coveted status as the #1 best selling probiotic on Amazon. Physician's Choice is available in major retailers including Target and Walmart as well as online on Amazon and TikTok. For more information, please visit

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

