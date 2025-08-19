International Youth Foundation (IYF) And The Burberry Foundation Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell In Celebration Of International Youth Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For 35 years, IYF has connected youth to economic opportunity-transforming lives across 100+ countries and with over 615 local partners. Through programs like Burberry Inspire , IYF is unlocking agency, advancing equity, and empowering young people to lead in a rapidly changing world.

The bell-ringing ceremony featured IYF President & CEO Christina Sass, alongside leaders from The Burberry Foundation and youth development organizations including New York Edge and Girls Inc. of New York City . The moment was livestreamed from Times Square to audiences around the world, reinforcing a shared belief in the potential of young people to drive global progress.

"This International Youth Day, we're proud to stand beside The Burberry Foundation and our partners to amplify what's possible when youth creativity and leadership are supported," said Christina Sass, President and CEO of IYF. "This is more than a moment-it's a movement to ensure every young person has a chance to shape their future."

Co-developed by IYF and The Burberry Foundation, the Burberry Inspire program has reached 414,822 young people to date across 6 countries. Through art, STEM, and leadership focused programming, the initiative helps youth aged 10-24 build life skills, explore their identity, and gain the confidence to lead with purpose. The program is delivered in collaboration with community-based organizations in the U.S., UK, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong S.A.R.

"Through Burberry Inspire, we are helping young people realize their potential by discovering their creative voice and building skills that last a lifetime," said Alexandra McCauley, Chief People Officer at Burberry. "Celebrating International Youth Day at Nasdaq is an important reminder to our young people that everything is possible with the power of community. I'm thrilled to have joined IYF and our Burberry Inspire partners, New York Edge and Girls Inc. of New York, on behalf of The Burberry Foundation for this special moment, to celebrate our collective efforts and the next generation of leaders on a global stage."

The program also includes the Burberry Inspire Young Leaders Program, offering mentorship, storytelling platforms, and opportunities for Burberry employee volunteer engagement across geographies.

As IYF continues to mark its 35th anniversary, this global spotlight reaffirms the organization's commitment to partnering with youth and their communities to co-create inclusive solutions. So far, IYF has reached more than 8.1 million youth in person and inspired another 6.3 million through digital platforms.

About IYF

The International Youth Foundation® (IYF®) transforms lives and tackles economic inequality at scale by equipping and empowering young people with the skills to thrive today and lead tomorrow. Founded in 1990, IYF is a global nonprofit with programs directly benefiting 8.1 million young people and operations spanning 105 countries. Together with a network of local community-based organizations and some of the world's foremost businesses, foundations, and multilateral partners, we are the leading experts connecting young people with life-changing opportunities. We believe educated, employed, and engaged youth can solve the world's toughest problems.

Our youth development work focuses on three goals: building agency, expanding economic opportunity, and driving more inclusive systems-unlocking success for young people and value for business and society. Our vision is to see young people inspired and equipped to realize the future they want.

The International Youth Foundation: Transforming Lives, Together. To find out more, please join us at iyfglobal .

About The Burberry Foundation

Based in London, United Kingdom, The Burberry Foundation is an independent charity (UK registered charity number 1154468) and was established by Burberry Group plc in 2008 as a grant making charity with general charitable purposes. Whilst primarily funded by Burberry Group plc, the Burberry Foundation operates in full independence from Burberry Group plc and its commercial interests.

The Burberry Foundation is committed to improving the lives of young people across the globe. By working with a network of global youth associations, The Burberry Foundation provides opportunities for young people to explore their creativity, build confidence and life skills, and shape a more positive future for themselves and their communities.

The Burberry Foundation's work is guided by the principles of the Creative Youth Development Partnership's framework and aims to showcase the importance of creativity to both the development of young people, and to driving wider social impact.

