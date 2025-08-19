CLEAR To Launch Egate Pilot Program At Select U.S. Airports Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public-private partnership aims to drive faster, more secure travel at host city airports across the country at no cost to taxpayers

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced the launch of biometric eGates to help modernize America's airports ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 games.

CLEAR is investing to improve security and the traveler experience at no cost to taxpayers. Automated eGates are designed to provide a scalable, secure solution to expedite the passenger experience and enhance security. The innovation builds on the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) efforts to modernize and streamline U.S. airport security checkpoints, with a specific focus on enhancing security, hospitality, and the passenger experience. This first of its kind pilot represents an innovative public–private partnership that enables TSA to scale identity verification and streamline airport processing just in time for the World Cup. With more than 20 million international visitors expected to fly to the U.S. for the tournament - and domestic travel surging through U.S. host cities - checkpoint infrastructure will face unprecedented pressure. As part of this strategic partnership, CLEAR is investing to improve security and the traveler experience at no cost to taxpayers.

Starting in August 2025, these eGates will debut at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), and Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA), with CLEAR planning to expand the eGate implementation across its nationwide network of airports in preparation for the World Cup, America's 250th anniversary celebration, and continuing growth in domestic air travel.

“We are proud to help make America's airports great ahead of the World Cup. The U.S. should be leading on security, hospitality, and the travel experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker .“This partnership with TSA is a powerful example of how public and private sectors can work together to enhance security and improve the aviation ecosystem. CLEAR is investing in this technology at no cost to taxpayers to modernize our checkpoints and ensure America's airports are ready to meet global expectations. CLEAR's secure identity platform will help unlock a better, safer, and more frictionless experience for all travelers.”

CLEAR's eGates are designed to conduct real-time biometric verification, matching a traveler's facial image with their identity document and boarding pass. TSA retains complete operational control: triggering gate access, conducting security vetting, and enforcing government security requirements. CLEAR transmits only limited data (live photo, boarding pass, ID photo used for enrollment and identity information)--it has no access to watchlists, cannot override TSA gate decisions, and does not manually open gates. Once identity and clearance are confirmed, passengers proceed directly to physical screening, bypassing the TSA podium while still undergoing all security screening.

