Lumanity Launches Expert-Directed AI Platform To Transform Value Demonstration Of Life-Changing Medicines

New platform fuses human expertise, robust data, and the computing power of AI to enhance quality, agility, and the innovation needed to engineer breakthrough value

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lumanity has introduced its proprietary Expert-Directed Applied Intelligence (EDAI) platform, designed to enhance decision-making in today's complex healthcare landscape. EDAI merges the depth and precision of human expertise with the power of robust data and advanced technology, delivering insights that optimize commercialization and patient access to life-changing medicines.

Drawing on decades of applied expertise in healthcare, Lumanity's EDAI enables its industry-leading experts to harness proprietary data alongside advanced generative AI tools. The new platform is rooted in technology and driven by Lumanity's secure, proprietary and purpose-built Generative AI tool, GAIL (Generative AI by Lumanity). EDAI enables life sciences organizations to make more impactful decisions: uncovering insights that would otherwise remain hidden and creating custom-tailored solutions for more informed stakeholder engagement.

Anthony Guethert, Chief Technology Officer at Lumanity, commented: "Expert-Directed AI is more than a framework - it sits at the core of our philosophy of innovation for advancement. This launch marks a milestone in our advancement of technology solutions, empowering us to engineer value and illuminate previously unexplored opportunities.” He added: "In healthcare, intelligence must be guided by people who truly understand patients, stakeholders, disease states, and the realities of clinical and regulatory pathways. AI alone cannot produce solutions, but with expert direction, those answers become exactly the right fit for real-world challenges: precise, relevant, and ready to improve outcomes."

Lumanity initiated the development of GAIL in 2023, and since then, the platform has been used by its expert team to optimize processes and enhance outputs across evidence synthesis, health economic modelling, medical communications, and other research and strategy projects. This experience, combined with Lumanity's proprietary real-world data and expertise in analytics, scientific research, commercialization, and stakeholder engagement, accelerates evidence generation and value demonstration, and helps life-changing treatments reach patients faster. This is further underscored by Lumanity's commitment to quality and security in being among the first commercialization partners to have applied for ISO 42001 certification, and they expect to receive their certification in early 2026. This substantiates that the company meets the international gold standard in establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).

“We are committed to developing AI-enabled offerings that deliver meaningful impact across the life sciences ecosystem,” said Greg Haskins, Chief Product Officer at Lumanity.“Under the banner of our EDAI platform, we will soon be launching an industry-leading AI-enabled solution that allows brand and field force teams to engage in natural, dynamic conversations with clinicians, patients and payers. By combining the adaptability of our tools with our deep commercial expertise, we're helping our clients prepare for real-world interactions with greater insight, agility, and confidence. The fit-for-purpose platform we've built enables our subject matter experts to seamlessly select the right large language models to meet their objectives, and we believe this sets us apart."

"What excites me most is how quickly our team has embraced generative AI and GAIL to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Jon Williams, CEO of Lumanity. "The technology is driving meaningful change in our industry, but we must recognize that AI alone isn't enough; it is the thoughtful application of this new intelligence – guided by human insight – that will make the difference. We are not just leaders in AI adoption, we have a unique ability to harness and combine AI, proprietary data and domain expertise to deliver real impact across medical communications, market access, HEOR, real-world evidence, and strategy consulting. EDAI marks the beginning of a new era in how we deliver value to our clients and, ultimately, improve outcomes for patients."

About Lumanity

Lumanity is a global strategic services partner built to effectively blend deep scientific, clinical, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise to support complex client decision-making and execution throughout the asset value creation and demonstration journey. Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,200+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on X and LinkedIn .

CONTACT: CONTACT for Lumanity: Peter Marangos +1 445 244 2637 / ...