IWBA Unveils 'Profitable Pro: The Revolutionary Online Course' To Reposition Real Estate Professionals

It's designed to empower real estate thought leaders through branding, communication, and strategy skills to thrive and lead in today's competitive market.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally recognized branding & marketing expert, business leader, founder of Fire-Up Connect, and CEO of the International Wealth Builders Association , Marie Antonette Waite, has announced the launch of Profitable Pro: The Revolutionary Online Course .This is a groundbreaking 3-in-1 online real estate course package designed to upskill and upgrade real estate entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors into high-level leaders equipped with certified, tangible, and market-ready skills.The course has been developed by the International Wealth Builders Association, in partnership with Finest Women in Real Estate and Real Men of Real Estate, which are companies dedicated to supporting real estate networking and training.The program integrates the expertise of three highly regarded industry voices: Steve Matley, a renowned Real Estate Investment and Business Strategist; Marie Waite, a Branding and Marketing professional; and Glenn Morshower, a celebrated Hollywood actor, Performance & Mindset Coach, and Communications Trainer.Together, they are now fully ready to deliver a comprehensive learning journey that redefines professional development in real estate.Fundamentally, Profitable Pro recognizes that real estate is no longer a linear pursuit. Success in this highly competitive field demands mastery across multiple dimensions: strategy, structure, visibility, branding, communication, and leadership presence.This course bundle delivers on all fronts, positioning the trainees not just as participants in the industry, but as influential leaders fully trained to command trust, inspire confidence, and sustainably achieve profitability.A Three-Tier Learning ExperienceBlending cutting-edge strategies with decades of professional insights, Profitable Pro offers a certified learning experience that equips participants with the skills to build profitable brands, strengthen professional presence, and design powerful business strategies within the competitive real estate market.Each course within Profitable Pro addresses a distinct but interconnected dimension of success in real estate.Personal Branding & Marketing with Marie WaiteVisibility has become the new currency of influence in real estate. Clients do not merely buy properties; they buy trust in the person representing them.This course unveils the coveted art of building a personal and business brand that commands authority and translates to sales. Trainees gain tools to identify their authentic voice, leverage media for visibility, and develop branding strategies that differentiate them in crowded markets.Through Marie's insights, this training ensures that participants stand out authentically in a crowded marketplace.Real Estate Business Strategy & Structure with Steve MatleyThis course equips real estate professionals with practical tools to design, implement, and scale business systems.In this course, Matley, with decades of industry expertise, also provides a framework for building resilient business systems, transferring his skills on how to design strategies that withstand market fluctuations, develop operational efficiency, and create growth models that can be sustained for years.This course is an invaluable blueprint for entrepreneurs and investors seeking clarity, stability, and long-term profitability in real estate.Business Communications & Professional Presence with Glenn MorshowerCommunication and presence remain the defining qualities of industry leaders. Morshower, whose decades in Hollywood have made him a master of commanding attention, brings a unique dimension to Profitable Pro.In this course, he equips trainees with the ability to communicate persuasively, build rapport, and project an authentic professional presence that inspires personal and corporate trust.In real estate, deals are won or lost in moments of connection, and this training provides the skillset to maximize such moments and ultimately gain from them.The three courses come with several other benefits, including mastermind and workshop sessions, radio show interviews and advertising opportunities, and best practice resources, among others.What Sets Profitable Pro ApartMost professional development programs address a single element of growth, be it business strategy, branding, communication, or any other vital tenet.Profitable Pro is revolutionary because it integrates all three into a cohesive framework, ensuring every trainee emerges not only skilled but holistically equipped to lead, monetize, and earn.“Profitable Pro was designed to go beyond theory,” Marie explains.“We have been keen to make it a practical, immersive experience that builds competence, confidence, and credibility in every trainee.To withstand today's real estate dynamics, real estate professionals deserve training that equips them not just to survive, but to thrive, lead, and close in profitable deals.”The course is structured to benefit real estate professionals at every level, from agents and brokers to entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders who recognize the need for certified, tangible skills to navigate an evolving industry.Transformational Impact on the IndustryIndustry leaders trained through Profitable Pro set new standards for professionalism, communication, and client engagement. Entrepreneurs gain the clarity needed to scale ventures, while investors acquire the foresight to structure deals with precision.For professionals seeking to establish unbeatable credibility in the market, this program offers a rare combination of depth, authenticity, and actionable skills.Moreover, the certification provided after the program adds measurable value, positioning trainees as trusted professionals capable of driving real change in the marketplace.Premium Yet Accessible InvestmentThe International Wealth Builders Association has positioned the bundle as both premium and accessible, offering each course at a distinctively affordable rate, with an option to enroll for the full three-course program and enjoy a whopping 50% discount.This investment ensures that the very best of strategy, branding, and communication training is available without the prohibitive costs associated with traditional executive education.Profitable Pro: The Revolutionary Online Course enrollment is now open for real estate professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors ready to expand their influence and profitability. Interested professionals are urged to visit the website and learn more about this training opportunity.About International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA)An alliance of real estate investors, business owners, and professionals, IWBA empowers individuals through events, education, strategic referrals, and leadership development. Fueled by a mission to elevate its members and their communities, IWBA fosters wealth through connection, knowledge, and action. The entity also offers high-end publicity and promotion to its clientele through Reality TV Show, Magazine features and TV and Radio Talk Shows.For any inquiries related to this press release or the Profitable Pro, please contact:

