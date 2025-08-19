Mumbai Rains: 17 Long Distance Trains Rescheduled, 8 Flights Diverted As City Reels Under Red Alert
Which trains have been rescheduled?
The trains scheduled for the following destinations will now depart at a later time from CSMT and LTT:
- Bhubaneshwar Hyderabad Nagpur Hazrat Nizamuddin Solapur Howrah Pune Mangalore Central
List of all trains that have been rescheduled, new departure timesSix Mumbai rains: IMD issues Red Alert
The India Metrological Department, on Tuesday issued a red alert for Konkan, including Mumbai and the ghat regions of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till August 20.
The alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar will remain in effect till Wednesday morning, officials said, reported PTI.Mumbai Airport operations hit; flights diverted
Operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were hit on Tuesday as heavy rains battered the city, causing many flights to be diverted, delaying several others, news wire PTI reported, citing sources.
Six flights of IndiGo airlines and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad:
-
IndiGo 5194 Kolkata- Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad
IndiGo 6814 Delhi-Mumbai diverted to Surat
SpiceJet 014 Dubai-Mumbai diverted to Surat
IndiGo 6289 Vadodara- Mumbai diverted to Surat
IndiGo 6224 Guwahati-Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad
IndiGo 5185 Udaipur-Mumbai diverted to Hyderabad
IndiGo 2189 Bhubaneswar-Surat diverted to Surat
Air India AIC676 Kolkata-Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad
Precautionary measures, including low-visibility procedures have been put in place in the wake of the rains.Social media floods internet with reactions
Social media strongly reacted to Mumbai rains that have wreaked havoc over the past few days. A user wrote,“For the first time in living memory, the weather department's red alert actually turned out to be... correct.... history has been made. The weather department predicted rain, and rain actually came. Somewhere in the distance, climate laughed.”
