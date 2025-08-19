Mumbai Rains: 17 Long Distance Trains Rescheduled, 8 Flights Diverted As City Reels Under Red Alert

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai rains have wreaked havoc causing waterlogging, affecting local train services – bringing daily life in the city to a standstill. On Tuesday, at least 17 long distance trains originating from two of the cities two major railway terminals – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) were rescheduled following heavy rains and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Which trains have been rescheduled?

The trains scheduled for the following destinations will now depart at a later time from CSMT and LTT:



Bhubaneshwar

Hyderabad

Nagpur

Hazrat Nizamuddin

Solapur

Howrah

Pune Mangalore Central

List of all trains that have been rescheduled, new departure times

Six Mumbai rains: IMD issues Red Alert

The India Metrological Department, on Tuesday issued a red alert for Konkan, including Mumbai and the ghat regions of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till August 20.

The alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar will remain in effect till Wednesday morning, officials said, reported PTI.

Mumbai Airport operations hit; flights diverted

Operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were hit on Tuesday as heavy rains battered the city, causing many flights to be diverted, delaying several others, news wire PTI reported, citing sources.

Six flights of IndiGo airlines and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad:



IndiGo 5194 Kolkata- Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad

IndiGo 6814 Delhi-Mumbai diverted to Surat

SpiceJet 014 Dubai-Mumbai diverted to Surat

IndiGo 6289 Vadodara- Mumbai diverted to Surat

IndiGo 6224 Guwahati-Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad

IndiGo 5185 Udaipur-Mumbai diverted to Hyderabad

IndiGo 2189 Bhubaneswar-Surat diverted to Surat Air India AIC676 Kolkata-Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad

Precautionary measures, including low-visibility procedures have been put in place in the wake of the rains.

Social media floods internet with reactions

Social media strongly reacted to Mumbai rains that have wreaked havoc over the past few days. A user wrote,“For the first time in living memory, the weather department's red alert actually turned out to be... correct.... history has been made. The weather department predicted rain, and rain actually came. Somewhere in the distance, climate laughed.”