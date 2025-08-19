41 Clandestine Drug Factories Unearthed, 153 Held In 5 Years: Mos Nityanand Rai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) busted 41 clandestine laboratories and arrested 153 accused between 2020 and 2024, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in reply to a question by Sambit Patra, said that 8,609 kg of drugs (including Mephedrone) were seized from illegal drug production centres during these five years.

The MoS quoted Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) data and said that in 2024, a total of nine clandestine laboratories, including six Mephedrone laboratories, were busted by law enforcers.

The number of clandestine laboratories busted in 2023 was eight, in 2022 it was 10, in 2021 it was nine, and in 2020 it was five, said the MoS.

Sharing details of intelligence gathering and mechanisms to identify and target networks involved in the illicit manufacture, trafficking, and distribution of synthetic drugs, Rai said the quantum of drugs seized in 2024 was 1,698 kg, in 2023 it was 561 kg, in 2022 it was 2,732 kg, in 2021 it was 2,002 kg and in 2020 it was 1,616 kg.

The MoS said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs with the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all States and Union Territories to address the issues relating to Precursor Chemical trafficking, including red flag indicators, clandestine laboratories and diversion of Controlled Substances and Precursors.

The MoS said the NCB, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), US, is conducting training programmes for all DLEAs on“Clandestine Laboratories and Precursor Chemical Diversion”.

He said financial investigations are also being conducted against drug traffickers under Chapter V-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Rai said the government has constituted a 4-tier Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism, which enables coordination among Central and State agencies. An Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has also been established in all States/UTs, which also serves as the NCORD secretariat for local enforcement.