Azerbaijan, Nepal Investigating Potential Fresh Areas Of Dual Cooperation
During the call, Deuba congratulated Azerbaijan on agreements reached with the United States during the summit between the two presidents, as well as for the strides made in the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process.
The ministers acknowledged the laudable cadence of elevated
political engagements in recent years and reflected positively on
the presidential visit from Nepal to Azerbaijan in the context of
COP29.
The discourse further underscored the significance of bilateral diplomatic engagements, which have evolved robustly over three decades, encompassing governmental delegations to Nepal and strategic political consultations between the foreign affairs ministries of the respective nations.
The foreign ministries reviewed opportunities to expand bilateral and multilateral ties, including cooperation in economic, trade, tourism, humanitarian, and other sectors. They also emphasized positive collaboration within international organizations, particularly under the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and stressed the importance of strengthening mutual support in multilateral formats.
The dialogue culminated in a synergistic exchange of perspectives regarding ancillary topics of reciprocal relevance.
