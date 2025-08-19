Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Authorities Seize Over 40 Kg Of Drugs Smuggled From Iran

Border Authorities Seize Over 40 Kg Of Drugs Smuggled From Iran


2025-08-19 07:07:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On August 15, Azerbaijani State Border Service officials successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle narcotics from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the State Border Service, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the“Lankaran” border detachment of the Border Troops. Border guards prevented a violation of the state border and conducted thorough searches and operational measures.

As a result, authorities confiscated a total of 40.9 kilograms of narcotics, including 37.9 kg of marijuana, 3 kg of opium, and 5,000 methadone M-40 tablets.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to uncover further details regarding the case.

MENAFN19082025000195011045ID1109946974

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search