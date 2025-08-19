Border Authorities Seize Over 40 Kg Of Drugs Smuggled From Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On August 15, Azerbaijani State Border Service officials successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle narcotics from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the State Border Service, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the“Lankaran” border detachment of the Border Troops. Border guards prevented a violation of the state border and conducted thorough searches and operational measures.

As a result, authorities confiscated a total of 40.9 kilograms of narcotics, including 37.9 kg of marijuana, 3 kg of opium, and 5,000 methadone M-40 tablets.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to uncover further details regarding the case.