70 Missing In Kishtwar, Omar Hits Back At Opposition
“Our effort will be to retrieve as many bodies as possible and hand them over to families for proper last rites,” Omar told reporters.
The Chief Minister clarified that experts had confirmed the disaster was triggered by a cloudburst and not by the bursting of glacial lakes. He added that a technical team has been tasked with identifying vulnerable areas and recommending long-term safeguards.
On the education sector, Omar acknowledged gaps in infrastructure and teacher shortages in remote areas but assured corrective measures.“We are committed to providing modern educational infrastructure to our children,” he said.
Touching on the controversy over history lessons in schools, Omar said“messing with history, especially by politicians, is wrong.” He added,“Governments change, but history should remain truthful. Let children learn facts and decide for themselves.”Read Also Expert Team To Identify All Vulnerable Places: CM Omar On Kishtwar Cloudburst Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Climbs To 64 After Woman's Body Recovered
Responding to criticism over the government's signature campaign for restoration of statehood, Omar said such reactions were expected.“When we weren't engaging with the public, they accused us of inaction. Now that we're reaching out, they have a problem with that too. Their role is to oppose and ours is to act-let everyone do their part,” he remarked. With inputs from KNS
