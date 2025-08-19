Firecrawl Announces $14.5 Million In Series A Funding To Put Web Data On Tap For AI Agents



Round led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Y Combinator, Shopify's CEO Tobias Lütke and existing and new angel investors

Firecrawl is the fastest-growing commercial open-source scraping tool, radically transforming web data into AI-powered solutions With over 350,000 users, Firecrawl is radically transforming how developers and AI teams access, process and leverage web data, enabling large-scale, real-time intelligence to accelerate AI innovation



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firecrawl , a developer platform that unlocks web data for developers and AI agents, today announced an oversubscribed $14.5 million Series A funding round. The funding round, which brings Firecrawl's total funding to $16.2MM, is led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Y Combinator, Shopify's CEO Tobias Lütke and new investors to meet the surging demand for clean data.

This new capital will fuel Firecrawl's continued growth, drive product innovation, and expand its global team of engineers and AI specialists.

In addition, Firecrawl plans to explore licensed partnerships that let content owners earn directly when their paywalled content powers AI helping to build a sustainable, profitable model for high quality content on the web.

“Firecrawl is how AI developers access web data. The web holds most of human knowledge, but it's messy, constantly changing, and hard to work with. Firecrawl makes that data accessible, structured, and ready for large language models,” said Caleb Peffer, Co-Founder & CEO of Firecrawl.“More than 350,000 users rely on us to power their agents and apps with fresh, reliable information – because modern AI doesn't just process data, it reasons with it.”

Powered by its proprietary Fire-Engine technology, Firecrawl is an AI-driven scraping engine that delivers structured web data 33% faster and with 40% higher success rates than existing solutions.

“Our Fire-Engine beats legacy scrapers on both speed and reliability, giving AI agents real-time signals. This raise lets us scale that infrastructure worldwide,” said Nicolas Silberstein Camara, Co-Founder & CTO.

Developer adoption tells the same story.

"Our open-source infrastructure hit 43,000 GitHub stars because builders were desperate for web data that actually works with AI,” said Eric Ciarla, Co-Founder & CMO.“We listened and created content and examples to get them shipping in minutes."

Trusted by companies like Zapier, Shopify and Replit, Firecrawl's innovative features – search, intelligent crawling and natural-language data extraction, have made it a key partner for Fortune 500 enterprises, research labs and emerging AI startups. Zapier integrated Firecrawl in a single afternoon; its Chatbots product now ingests customers' websites and help-center pages automatically, so the bots answer FAQs and capture leads within minutes. The platform powers AI agents, deep-research tools and competitive-intelligence systems across industries.

Firecrawl is building the missing layer between AI and the web: a fast, scalable API that makes web data programmable at scale. With one line of code, developers can extract structured data from any website, unlocking powerful use cases for AI agents, chatbots, lead-enrichment tools, and competitive-intelligence systems.

“Clean, comprehensive web data is crucial for the next wave of AI,” said Abhishek Sharma, Managing Director, Nexus Venture Partners.“Firecrawl's developer-first platform delivers it simply, reliably, and at scale. With rapid community adoption and relentless product velocity in a market hungry for AI-ready data, Firecrawl is poised to dominate its category and power the coming generation of AI innovation”

About Firecrawl

Firecrawl is the web data toolkit for AI.

Built for developers and AI teams, Firecrawl's full suite of tools for crawling, searching, and extracting web data empowers users to transform the open web into clean, structured, machine-readable content ready for use in everything from LLMs to autonomous agents.

Founded in 2022, by Caleb Peffer, Eric Ciarla, and Nicolas Silberstein Camara, Firecrawl emerged from the team's experience launching Mendable (AI chat for docs), which was adopted by teams at Snapchat, MongoDB, and DoorDash. It was through that journey they realized the real opportunity was upstream: giving AI access to the world's information.

Today, Firecrawl powers everything from autonomous agents to search pipelines for companies like Zapier, Shopify, Replit, and top hedge funds. With over 43,000 GitHub stars, it's one of the most popular open-source projects of all time-and the go-to way to connect AI to the web.

Firecrawl is backed by Y Combinator and is bringing the world's knowledge to everyone building with AI. Learn more at

