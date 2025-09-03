File photo of US President Donald Trump

New York/Washington- President Donald Trump has said the US gets along with India“very well” but the relationship was“one-sided” for many years since New Delhi was charging Washington“tremendous tariffs”.

“No, we get along with India very well,” Trump said in the White House on Tuesday in response to a question on whether he is considering taking away some of the tariffs imposed on India.

Trump's comments come amid a strain in ties between New Delhi and Washington after the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, among the highest in the world.

He said that for many years, the relationship between India and the US was“one-sided” and that changed when he assumed office.

“India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world,” Trump said, adding that the US was therefore not doing much business with India.