Artistic Gymnasts Claim Medals At Open Cup In Belarus
Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at Belarus Open Gymnastics Cup in the city of Mogilev, Azernews reports.
The gymnasts delivered successful performances and returned home with a total of seven medals.
Albina Aliyeva won a gold medal in the vault event. Rasul Ahmadzade secured a silver medal in floor exercise and two bronze medals in pommel horse and parallel bars.
Deniz Aliyeva claimed a silver medal in vault and a bronze in floor exercise, while Leyla Mammadzade earned a bronze medal in vault.
Note that the Azerbaijani team was represented at Belarus Open Gymnastics Cup by Rasul Ahmadzade in the men's category, and by Deniz Aliyeva, Nazenin Teymurova, Aytan Mammadova, Leyla Mammadzade, Albina Aliyeva, Aynaz Majidzade, and Khadija Abbaszade in the women's competition.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.
.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment