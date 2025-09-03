Caught On Camera: CEO Throws Flower Pot At Employee During Argument. Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Hakki Alkan, CEO of ShiftDelete, a Turkish technology news outlet, was seen angrily throwing a flower pot filled with gravel at employee Samet Jankovic. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over the content to be published.Also Read | Caught on camera: Kerala assembly employee dies during Onam celebrations
The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, sparked outrage among viewers, with many criticising the toxic workplace culture it revealed.Employee Takes Legal Action
Following the incident, Jankovic obtained a medical report and has initiated legal proceedings against Alkan.
Taking to X, Jankovic wrote,“If you attack the man you call your brother in front of people after four years, there will naturally be consequences. None of the extra hours I worked over the years were paid, including for my colleagues. The recent raise I was given was also cancelled. This process is now in court.”Also Read | Man applies to be CEO of OpenAI, gets response from ChatGPT maker
He also accused the company of workplace harassment and unfair treatment, adding that he plans to continue his career independently after the case is resolved.CEO Issues Public Apology
Alkan later issued a public apology and shared the CCTV footage with investigators. In a statement published by Bianet, Alkan admitted to losing his temper but claimed that the incident was not premeditated.
“Publishing is a 24-hour business, and the stress levels are very high. During the argument, I lost control and threw the stem of a flower I was holding, which ended up hitting Samet. Thankfully, he was not injured. I deeply regret my actions and will work to ensure a more peaceful work environment,” Alkan said.Also Read | Snehaa Organics IPO allotment to be out soon: steps to check status online
The incident has sparked conversations online about workplace stress, toxic management practices, and the importance of addressing conflicts professionally.
The legal proceedings are currently underway, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.
