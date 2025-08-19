403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Common Skin Problems in Dubai Heat in summer by Dr. Shahrzad Mojtabavi Naeini GP Aesthetics International Modern Hospital Dubai
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management)
Dubai’s climate, characterized by intense heat, year-round sunshine, and high humidity, creates unique challenges for skin health. While the city is admired for its modern lifestyle and sunny days, the harsh desert sun and soaring summer temperatures often exceeding 45°C can take a toll on the skin. From minor irritations to chronic conditions, dermatologists in Dubai encounter a wide range of skin problems linked directly to the local environment.
Common Skin Problems in Dubai’s Climate
1. Sunburn
Prolonged and unprotected exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the leading cause of sunburn, presenting with redness, pain, and, in severe cases, blistering. In addition to discomfort, repeated sunburns significantly increase the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma.
2. Hyperpigmentation and Melasma
Sunlight triggers excessive melanin production, leading to dark patches, freckles, and melasma. This is especially common among women due to hormonal influences, but it affects men as well. Melasma is often worsened by year-round UV exposure in Dubai.
3. Skin Dehydration and Dryness
The combination of outdoor heat and indoor air-conditioning strips the skin of its natural moisture, resulting in dryness, flakiness, and itching. Without proper hydration, the skin barrier weakens, making it more prone to irritation and premature ageing.
4. Heat Rash (Miliaria)
Common during the peak summer months, blocked sweat glands cause itchy, red, prickly rashes known as heat rash. It is most frequent among children but also affects adults, particularly in areas with friction such as the neck, chest, and back.
5. Fungal and Bacterial Infections
Excessive sweating combined with humidity creates a breeding ground for fungal and bacterial infections, especially in skin folds like the underarms, groin, and under the breasts. Conditions such as tinea (ringworm) and candidiasis are frequently reported.
6. Premature Skin Ageing
Long-term sun exposure accelerates the breakdown of collagen and elastin, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and sunspots. This process, known as photoaging, is one of the most common aesthetic concerns in the region.
---
Prevention Strategies
Dermatologists emphasize that prevention is the cornerstone of skin health in Dubai’s climate. Key strategies include:
Sunscreen Use: Broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, applied generously and reapplied every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating or swimming.
Protective Clothing: Lightweight, long-sleeved clothing in breathable fabrics, wide-brimmed hats, and UV-protective sunglasses.
Hydration: Adequate daily water intake to maintain skin hydration and prevent dryness.
Moisturizers: Use lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizers to replenish lost moisture without clogging pores.
Timing Outdoor Activities: Limiting sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV radiation is strongest.
Post-Sweat Care: Showering promptly after sweating to reduce the risk of fungal infections.
---
Treatment Approaches
For those already affected, various medical and cosmetic solutions are available:
Sunburn: Cold compresses, aloe vera-based gels, soothing emollients, and strict avoidance of further sun exposure.
Hyperpigmentation & Melasma: Dermatologist-prescribed lightening creams (such as hydroquinone, retinoids, and vitamin C), chemical peels, and advanced options like laser therapy and microneedling
Dry Skin: Intensive moisturization with humectants such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, combined with lifestyle modifications.
Heat Rash: Cooling measures, loose cotton clothing, and topical anti-inflammatory preparations if necessary.
Fungal Infections: Topical or oral antifungal medications, along with preventive hygiene measures.
Premature Ageing: Modern aesthetic treatments including botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, skin boosters, radiofrequency, and fractional laser resurfacing to restore youthful skin.
---
Conclusion
Dubai’s sunny climate is both a blessing and a challenge. While sunshine contributes to the city’s vibrant outdoor lifestyle, excessive heat and UV exposure can lead to a variety of skin concerns if left unmanaged. With proper preventive care, early treatment, and modern dermatological solutions, residents and visitors can protect their skin, maintain a healthy complexion, and enjoy the city’s unique environment without compromise
Dubai’s climate, characterized by intense heat, year-round sunshine, and high humidity, creates unique challenges for skin health. While the city is admired for its modern lifestyle and sunny days, the harsh desert sun and soaring summer temperatures often exceeding 45°C can take a toll on the skin. From minor irritations to chronic conditions, dermatologists in Dubai encounter a wide range of skin problems linked directly to the local environment.
Common Skin Problems in Dubai’s Climate
1. Sunburn
Prolonged and unprotected exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the leading cause of sunburn, presenting with redness, pain, and, in severe cases, blistering. In addition to discomfort, repeated sunburns significantly increase the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma.
2. Hyperpigmentation and Melasma
Sunlight triggers excessive melanin production, leading to dark patches, freckles, and melasma. This is especially common among women due to hormonal influences, but it affects men as well. Melasma is often worsened by year-round UV exposure in Dubai.
3. Skin Dehydration and Dryness
The combination of outdoor heat and indoor air-conditioning strips the skin of its natural moisture, resulting in dryness, flakiness, and itching. Without proper hydration, the skin barrier weakens, making it more prone to irritation and premature ageing.
4. Heat Rash (Miliaria)
Common during the peak summer months, blocked sweat glands cause itchy, red, prickly rashes known as heat rash. It is most frequent among children but also affects adults, particularly in areas with friction such as the neck, chest, and back.
5. Fungal and Bacterial Infections
Excessive sweating combined with humidity creates a breeding ground for fungal and bacterial infections, especially in skin folds like the underarms, groin, and under the breasts. Conditions such as tinea (ringworm) and candidiasis are frequently reported.
6. Premature Skin Ageing
Long-term sun exposure accelerates the breakdown of collagen and elastin, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and sunspots. This process, known as photoaging, is one of the most common aesthetic concerns in the region.
---
Prevention Strategies
Dermatologists emphasize that prevention is the cornerstone of skin health in Dubai’s climate. Key strategies include:
Sunscreen Use: Broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, applied generously and reapplied every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating or swimming.
Protective Clothing: Lightweight, long-sleeved clothing in breathable fabrics, wide-brimmed hats, and UV-protective sunglasses.
Hydration: Adequate daily water intake to maintain skin hydration and prevent dryness.
Moisturizers: Use lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizers to replenish lost moisture without clogging pores.
Timing Outdoor Activities: Limiting sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV radiation is strongest.
Post-Sweat Care: Showering promptly after sweating to reduce the risk of fungal infections.
---
Treatment Approaches
For those already affected, various medical and cosmetic solutions are available:
Sunburn: Cold compresses, aloe vera-based gels, soothing emollients, and strict avoidance of further sun exposure.
Hyperpigmentation & Melasma: Dermatologist-prescribed lightening creams (such as hydroquinone, retinoids, and vitamin C), chemical peels, and advanced options like laser therapy and microneedling
Dry Skin: Intensive moisturization with humectants such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, combined with lifestyle modifications.
Heat Rash: Cooling measures, loose cotton clothing, and topical anti-inflammatory preparations if necessary.
Fungal Infections: Topical or oral antifungal medications, along with preventive hygiene measures.
Premature Ageing: Modern aesthetic treatments including botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, skin boosters, radiofrequency, and fractional laser resurfacing to restore youthful skin.
---
Conclusion
Dubai’s sunny climate is both a blessing and a challenge. While sunshine contributes to the city’s vibrant outdoor lifestyle, excessive heat and UV exposure can lead to a variety of skin concerns if left unmanaged. With proper preventive care, early treatment, and modern dermatological solutions, residents and visitors can protect their skin, maintain a healthy complexion, and enjoy the city’s unique environment without compromise
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment