Govt Boosts Exports Through Logistics Reforms, PLI Schemes, DEH: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India is intensifying efforts to enhance exports by promoting MSME participation, expanding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

As many as 14 PLI schemes have been implemented, along with National Logistics Policy (NLP), the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) and PM Gati Shakti, Minister of State in the Commerce Ministry Jitin Prasada said in a response to a Lok Sabha question on measures taken to boost India's exports.

Encouraging MSME participation in global trade though export incentives, trade promotion events, and digital platforms to streamline processes underline government's endeavours in this direction, the minister said.

In July, a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK, was signed and India-EU FTA negotiations aim for completion by year-end, the minister informed.

PLI schemes across 14 sectors, including electronics, IT hardware, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, have driven domestic manufacturing, job creation, and exports, the reply said.

The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has significantly impacted Mobile manufacturing sector in India as the mobile phone exports soared from Rs 1,500 crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25, the minister added.

The PLI Scheme for bulk drugs has paved way for India to become a net exporter of bulk drugs with a trade surplus of Rs 2,280 crore in the financial year 2024-25. India was a net importer to the tune of Rs 1930 crore in this sector in FY 2021-22.

Government initiatives such as Districts as Export Hubs (DEH) and E-Commerce Export Hubs (ECEHs) are enabling SMEs including start-ups to compete globally by reducing the cost and time associated with logistics, streamlining regulatory processes, and simplifying re-imports for e-commerce returns or rejects.

ECEHs shall provide integrated services at a single location, encompassing customs clearance, quality certification, packaging, and off-port warehousing.