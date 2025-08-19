Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump calls Putin following meeting Zelensky


2025-08-19 06:36:22
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately after his meetings in Washington with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several Western European leaders.

The White House gatherings, taking place Monday, follow Trump’s historic summit with Putin in Alaska last Friday, which both sides described as “warm” and “constructive.” Trump told the media, “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished with this meeting,” ahead of discussions with Zelensky.

A second session with Zelensky, alongside leaders from France, the UK, Italy, Poland, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is scheduled for later in the day. Unlike his previous visit, Zelensky attended the talks in a dark suit without a tie.

