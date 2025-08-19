403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump calls Putin following meeting Zelensky
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately after his meetings in Washington with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several Western European leaders.
The White House gatherings, taking place Monday, follow Trump’s historic summit with Putin in Alaska last Friday, which both sides described as “warm” and “constructive.” Trump told the media, “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished with this meeting,” ahead of discussions with Zelensky.
A second session with Zelensky, alongside leaders from France, the UK, Italy, Poland, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is scheduled for later in the day. Unlike his previous visit, Zelensky attended the talks in a dark suit without a tie.
The White House gatherings, taking place Monday, follow Trump’s historic summit with Putin in Alaska last Friday, which both sides described as “warm” and “constructive.” Trump told the media, “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished with this meeting,” ahead of discussions with Zelensky.
A second session with Zelensky, alongside leaders from France, the UK, Italy, Poland, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is scheduled for later in the day. Unlike his previous visit, Zelensky attended the talks in a dark suit without a tie.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment