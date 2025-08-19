Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump cracks jokes about wartime election with Zelensky

2025-08-19 06:30:42
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump jokingly suggested to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that if the US were at war in three and a half years, presidential elections might not take place.

The comment came during media remarks ahead of two key meetings with Zelensky, who was asked whether he would seek a public mandate before approving a conflict resolution. Zelensky emphasized that a truce is necessary to hold “democratic, open, and legal elections,” noting that elections cannot occur during wartime.

Trump humorously responded, “So, in three and a half years from now…if we happen to be in a war with somebody… no more elections,” to which Zelensky playfully replied, “You like this idea.” Ukraine’s parliament had extended martial law, imposed in 2022, until at least November 5, during which elections are prohibited.

