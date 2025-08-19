Russians Attack Oil Refineries And Gas Transmission Systems In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy

"On the night of August 19, 2025, Russian troops carried out another massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava region, using cruise missiles and strike drones simultaneously. The attack caused large-scale fires . The last strikes on oil refining infrastructure were recorded on June 15 and 21 of this year," the report said.

At the same time, the Russians launched drones at a gas transmission system production facility. It is noted that preliminary damage to the facility's ground infrastructure has been established. Specialists are already conducting a technical inspection of the equipment and assessing the extent of the damage.

"The enemy continues to carry out systematic terrorist attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. Since March 2025, more than 2,900 attacks have been carried out on energy infrastructure. The Ministry of Energy calls on the international community to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state and provide Ukraine with additional support to protect critical infrastructure facilities," the statement said.

As reported , residential buildings and energy infrastructure were damaged in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, as a result of shelling on August 19. In the Lubensky district, 1,471 residential and 119 business subscribers were left without power as a result of the attack.