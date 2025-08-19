Iran, Armenia Tie Knot On Multiple Cooperation Agreements
The signing ceremony, attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, covered collaboration in political, social, cultural, tourism, industrial, educational, transportation and urban planning, arts, and healthcare fields.
President Pezeshkian embarked on a diplomatic mission to Armenia on August 18, accompanied by a high-level delegation, to enhance bilateral relations and solidify the existing agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment