Iran, Armenia Tie Knot On Multiple Cooperation Agreements

Iran and Armenia have signed a joint statement and 10 cooperation agreements across various sectors.

The signing ceremony, attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, covered collaboration in political, social, cultural, tourism, industrial, educational, transportation and urban planning, arts, and healthcare fields.

President Pezeshkian embarked on a diplomatic mission to Armenia on August 18, accompanied by a high-level delegation, to enhance bilateral relations and solidify the existing agreements.