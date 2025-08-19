403
WHO Says Rubella Eliminated in Nepal
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that Nepal has successfully eliminated rubella as a public health concern.
“Nepal’s success reflects the unwavering commitment of its leadership, persistent efforts of the healthcare workers and volunteers, and unstinting support of engaged and informed communities, for a healthy start for babies and a future free of rubella disease,” said Catharina Boehme, officer-in-charge of WHO in Southeast Asia.
Dr. Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav, WHO representative to Nepal, emphasized that the milestone was made possible through strong coordination among the Government, committed health professionals, partners, and local communities.
Since launching its national immunization program in 2012, Nepal has targeted children aged nine months to 15 years with the rubella vaccine. The country conducted four major vaccination campaigns in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024, ultimately reaching over 95% coverage for at least one dose by 2024—sufficient to establish herd immunity.
In addition to vaccination efforts, Nepal pioneered a laboratory testing algorithm for rubella surveillance, becoming the first nation in Southeast Asia to implement such a system.
Across the Southeast Asia region, four countries have eradicated measles, while six, including Nepal, have achieved rubella elimination.
Rubella, or German measles, is a contagious viral infection that poses serious risks when contracted by pregnant women, including miscarriage, stillbirth, and lifelong congenital defects. Though typically mild in children and adults, its impact on newborns can be severe.
The WHO aims to eliminate measles and control rubella throughout the region by 2026, adjusting previous timelines to meet this goal.
The WHO South-East Asia Region comprises ten member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, South Korea, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Timor-Leste.
