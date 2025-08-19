Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media reports China to loosen ship-outs restrictions to India

2025-08-19 05:48:10
(MENAFN) China has assured India that it will address key economic concerns, including the supply of rare earth materials, fertilizers, and tunnel-boring machines, Indian media reported. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the promise during talks with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, with shipments reportedly already underway.

Wang is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, where he will also hold border discussions with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. China had imposed restrictions in April on certain rare earth products and magnets, affecting critical sectors like aerospace, automotive, and semiconductors. Restrictions on fertilizers and tunnel-boring machines have similarly impacted agriculture and infrastructure projects in India.

Jaishankar emphasized India’s desire for a stable, cooperative relationship, while Wang highlighted the need for both nations to act responsibly on the global stage and address rising unilateral trade pressures, implicitly referencing US tariffs.

