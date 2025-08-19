Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Presses for Swift Political Progress in South Sudan


2025-08-19 05:23:02
(MENAFN) China’s envoy to the United Nations on Monday pressed for accelerated political progress in South Sudan, calling it crucial for the war-torn nation’s long-term stability.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Sun Lei, China’s deputy permanent representative, highlighted the challenges confronting the world’s youngest nation, cautioning that the political process will take time and cannot be finalized quickly.

Urging unity among South Sudanese political groups, Sun called for “dialogue,” rapid execution of the current peace accord, and an unwavering commitment to resolving disputes politically.

Sun stated, "The international community should maintain the necessary tolerance and patience, support regional mediation efforts, and support solving African issues in the African way." He added, "In particular, all parties should respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of South Sudan, and refrain from illegal and undue interference or pressure."

Security continues to be fragile in various areas, notably in Upper Nile state, where Sun emphasized rising tensions. He urged all parties in South Sudan to act with calm and restraint, to end hostilities promptly, and to prevent harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He also raised concerns about the broader regional instability caused by Sudan’s ongoing conflict, which is fueling cross-border incursions and the spread of illicit weapons.

Sun also emphasized that the international community must assist South Sudan in strengthening border management and improving its security capabilities.

Sun sharply criticized the current international sanctions and called on the Security Council to promptly modify or remove the unjust restrictions imposed on South Sudan.

Sun affirmed China’s willingness to collaborate with the international community in playing a constructive role toward achieving lasting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in South Sudan as soon as possible.

