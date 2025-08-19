Qatar Rail To Unveil 365-Day Metropass With Early Bird Promotion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail, on the sidelines of its Back to School event today at Sport City Station in Doha Metro, will launch the new 365-day metropass.

Priced at QR990, the pass will offer commuters unlimited rides across the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram network.

In collaboration with a group of school supplies providers in Qatar, Qatar Rail is organizing the second edition of the“Back to School” event at Doha Metro's Sport City Station, from today, August 19, to September 2, 2025.

The company will provide an exclusive Early Bird promotion to the event visitors, allowing them to pre-book the pass at a 20% discount. Early Bird vouchers can be collected exclusively at the event until August 31, 2025 and redeemed at any Doha Metro Gold Club office or Lusail Tram ticketing office between September 1 and 30, 2025, with the original voucher required at the time of purchase.

The event, hosted at the Sport City Station on the metro's Gold Line, offers the public and customers an opportunity to explore exclusive offers from bookstores and retailers specializing in school supplies as the new school academic year approaches.

As part of the event, from 4pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 4pm to 9pm during weekends, a range of free activities will be offered for children and families. These include an interactive gaming zone, painting, coloring, and art experiences, along with various competitions and challenges, in collaboration with Qatar Rail partners, offering opportunities to win valuable prizes.