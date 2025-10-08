Bloomberg And The Financial Academy Collaborate To Strengthen Financial Capabilities In Saudi Arabia

Collaboration will empower Saudi financial professionals with world-class skills, supporting workforce development and Vision 2030 goals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 2025 – Bloomberg and The Financial Academy today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the capabilities of Saudi Arabia's financial workforce and contribute to the development of a future-ready, globally integrated financial sector. The collaboration aligns with the Kingdom's Financial Sector Development and Human Capability Development Programs, two key initiatives of Vision 2030.

Building on The Financial Academy's mandate in professional training and certification, the collaboration will introduce initiatives designed to strengthen institutional capabilities and deepen market expertise. By equipping professionals at all levels with practical skills and access to global financial knowledge, the collaboration aims to foster a more competitive and agile financial ecosystem aligned with international standards.

A key component of the agreement is the establishment of a Bloomberg Finance Lab at the Academy's premises in Riyadh. The facility will provide professionals with hands-on access to Bloomberg's data, analytics, and technology, enabling them to apply real-world skills across diverse areas of finance.

In addition, Bloomberg will deliver a series of strategic development programs focused on enhancing technical proficiency, advancing regulatory understanding, and strengthening connectivity with international financial markets. These efforts are designed to deliver against the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambition to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by empowered talent and institutional excellence.

“This collaboration with Bloomberg reaffirms our commitment to developing financial professionals in the Kingdom and contributing to building a world-class financial sector by equipping professionals with the latest skills and technologies, in support of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Mohammed Alhamazany, Chief of Capability Development at the Financial Academy.

Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg LP said:“As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 goals, developing talent with the right skills and global perspective is more important than ever. We are delighted to collaborate with The Financial Academy to provide the tools, knowledge, and expertise that will enable the Kingdom's financial sector to thrive in the years ahead.”