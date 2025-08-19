Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Solar Energy Production

Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Solar Energy Production


2025-08-19 05:08:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Between January and July 2025, Azerbaijan generated 27.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from wind power plants, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

This figure marks a decrease of 6.3 million kWh, or 18.6%, compared to the same period in 2024-highlighting a notable drop in wind energy output year-on-year.

In contrast, solar power generation saw a significant increase. During the same period, solar power plants in the country produced 334.2 million kWh of electricity, representing a 38.7 million kWh or 13.1% rise compared to the first seven months of last year.

Meanwhile, the total output and services provided in Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, and supply sector amounted to 1.9954 billion manats in January–July 2025.

In the water supply, wastewater treatment, and waste management sector, the volume of produced goods and services reached 370.9 million manats during the reporting period.

MENAFN19082025000195011045ID1109946433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search