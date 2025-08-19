Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Solar Energy Production

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Between January and July 2025, Azerbaijan generated 27.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from wind power plants, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

This figure marks a decrease of 6.3 million kWh, or 18.6%, compared to the same period in 2024-highlighting a notable drop in wind energy output year-on-year.

In contrast, solar power generation saw a significant increase. During the same period, solar power plants in the country produced 334.2 million kWh of electricity, representing a 38.7 million kWh or 13.1% rise compared to the first seven months of last year.

Meanwhile, the total output and services provided in Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, and supply sector amounted to 1.9954 billion manats in January–July 2025.

In the water supply, wastewater treatment, and waste management sector, the volume of produced goods and services reached 370.9 million manats during the reporting period.