403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Earthquake Of 5.2 Magnitude Jolts Parts Of Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (KUNA) - An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, including federal capital Islamabad and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday, an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of KPK.
The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad districts.
The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 190 kilometers. No casualties have been reported so far across the country.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of the Punjab province reported that the earthquake was also felt in the province's divisions of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.
Earlier in the month, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding regions causing panic but no loss of life. (end)
sbk
According to a statement issued by the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday, an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of KPK.
The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad districts.
The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 190 kilometers. No casualties have been reported so far across the country.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of the Punjab province reported that the earthquake was also felt in the province's divisions of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.
Earlier in the month, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding regions causing panic but no loss of life. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment