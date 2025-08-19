Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Of 5.2 Magnitude Jolts Parts Of Pakistan


2025-08-19 05:05:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (KUNA) - An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, including federal capital Islamabad and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday, an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of KPK.
The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad districts.
The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 190 kilometers. No casualties have been reported so far across the country.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of the Punjab province reported that the earthquake was also felt in the province's divisions of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.
Earlier in the month, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding regions causing panic but no loss of life. (end)
