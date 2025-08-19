Gospelfest Oakland 2025 Brings Gospel Back To Historic Calvin Simmons Theatre After Decades

GospelFest Oakland returns to the Historic Calvin Simmons Theatre on Sept. 13, 2025

For the first time in decades, gospel music returns to Oakland's Calvin Simmons Theatre with GospelFest Oakland on Sept 13, 2025.

- Dr. Joya Chavarin

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in decades, gospel music will fill the Calvin Simmons Theatre as GospelFest Oakland 2025 takes the stage on Saturday, September 13, 2025. This major Bay Area gospel music and cultural celebration promises a full day of music, healing, and community-powered solidarity.

Once known as the Oakland Civic Auditorium, the Calvin Simmons Theatre holds a storied place in gospel history. It has welcomed legendary voices such as the late, great Walter and Edwin Hawkins, Shirley Caesar and the Caravans, the Mighty Clouds of Joy, the Staple Singers, and many more. It was also the stage where visionary Leonard Lothlen Sr. introduced Bay Area audiences to The Winans, The Clark Sisters, and countless others. GospelFest Oakland proudly returns gospel to this sacred stage.

Featuring world-renowned artists, local choirs, and wellness experiences, GospelFest Oakland 2025 is a call to gather, praise, and uplift spirits. Rooted in Oakland's rich spiritual and cultural traditions, this all-day festival creates a welcoming space where people of all ages, backgrounds, and faiths come together to celebrate joy, resilience, and collective healing.

Operating as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, GospelFest Oakland builds on decades of community legacy while stepping boldly into the future. Its mission is to celebrate gospel music and cultural heritage, promote wellness and resource sharing, foster collective healing, and strengthen civic engagement through public programs, partnerships, and community empowerment.

“This is more than a concert. It's a revival of the soul of Oakland,” said Leonard Lothlen Sr., Founder and longtime gospel producer.“We're reclaiming public space for faith, healing, and joy-what our people have always done in times of trial and triumph.”

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Calvin Simmons Theatre, 10 Tenth Street, Oakland, CA

Event Features Include:

Main Stage: Performances by renowned and emerging gospel artists including Deitrick Haddon, Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers, hometown favorite Lena Byrd Miles, and other Bay Area artists.

Vendor Village: Local eats, handmade goods, nonprofit and artisan booths

WHY GOSPELFEST MATTERS

GospelFest Oakland honors the past while building the future - rooted in culture, faith, and civic pride.“This isn't just a concert, it's a call to gather as a city, to heal as a community, and to celebrate the joy that has carried us through generations.” – Dr. Joya Chavarin

SPONSORSHIP & MEDIA ACCESS

Sponsorship opportunities include logo placement, digital promotion, stage mentions, and VIP access. Media kits and artist interviews available upon request.

ABOUT GOSPELFEST OAKLAND

GospelFest Oakland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization rooted in Oakland and dedicated to uplifting gospel music, cultural heritage, wellness, and resilience through intergenerational, community-centered events and partnerships.

For tickets, media inquiries, and the latest updates, visit

