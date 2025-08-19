Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France reaffirms identity of national held in Africa over coup plan

2025-08-19 04:29:47
(MENAFN) France has confirmed that Yann Vezilier, a French citizen arrested in Mali over an alleged coup plot, is an employee of its embassy in Bamako, but rejected claims that he was involved in any attempt to overthrow the country’s military government.

Malian authorities had accused Vezilier of working on behalf of French intelligence to mobilize political leaders, civil society figures, and military officers for “criminal activities aimed at destabilizing” Mali. The French Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said it is engaging with Malian officials to clarify the situation and secure his immediate release.

Relations between France and Mali have soured in recent years amid accusations that France has supported efforts to undermine military regimes in the Sahel. The transitional governments of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have scaled back defense cooperation with Paris and sought new partnerships, including with Russia, citing France’s failure to resolve ongoing jihadist insurgencies.

While Mali’s authorities argue that Vezilier’s diplomatic immunity does not apply because he was allegedly “caught in the act,” France insists that he is protected under the Vienna Convention and should be released. Malian officials claim the diplomat spent a year cultivating ties with senior military and political figures to influence them ideologically.

