Zelensky expresses readiness to have talks with Putin


2025-08-19 04:28:44
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bilateral format to discuss ending the war before moving to a trilateral meeting that could include U.S. and European leaders, according to reports.

“As I said, we are ready for any formats at the leadership level, because only at the leadership level can we resolve all those complex, painful issues,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Washington.

He added, “Therefore, I confirmed, and I was supported by all European leaders, that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin, and after that, I expect a trilateral meeting.”

Zelenskyy also announced that security guarantees for Ukraine will be formalized within 7 to 10 days and will include a U.S. weapons package valued at $90 billion.

“Security guarantees will probably be advertised with our partners, and there will be more and more details…All this will be on paper, somehow formalized in the next week, 10 days,” he said.

He emphasized that the weapons package will focus on “primarily aircraft, air defense systems, etc.,” as reported.

Zelenskyy also noted that territorial matters will be addressed in direct talks with Putin, highlighting that he had the opportunity to review maps with U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for the first time, “without reading on pieces of paper.”

His statements came after meetings at the White House, where Trump hosted Zelenskyy and European leaders to discuss next steps in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

