Moscow replies to Ukrainian assault on main oil pipeline to EU
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Ukraine’s strike on the Druzhba pipeline, which halted Russian oil deliveries to Hungary, calling it proof of “the Kiev regime’s limitless malign activities.”
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto described the attack as “outrageous” and suggested it was part of efforts by Kyiv and Brussels to draw neutral Hungary into the conflict.
Zakharova claimed on Telegram that since the 2014 Western-backed coup in Ukraine, the Ukrainian authorities have engaged in terrorist activities abroad, including in Africa and the Middle East, while also participating in black market arms trading and illegal organ trafficking for Western clients.
She cited incidents such as Mali and Niger severing ties with Ukraine last year over aid to Touareg militants, as well as Ukraine’s alleged cooperation with Syrian armed group HTS and involvement in a 2024 terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, which killed 149 and injured 600.
The remarks come as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House, following last Friday’s Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders emphasized their commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict.
