Soaring Temperatures Spark Forest Fire in Morocco
(MENAFN) A forest fire ignited on Monday in Morocco’s northern Taounate province, fueled by soaring temperatures, officials confirmed.
The blaze began in the al-Ghararsa forest, a source from Morocco’s National Agency for Waters and Forests (ANEF) reported. According to a local broadcaster, the flames extended beyond the forest, spreading into agricultural fields in Bani Qora within the same province, though no injuries or fatalities were reported.
“The fire mobilized firefighting teams, local volunteers, authorities, and gendarmerie units, whose combined efforts worked to extinguish it,” the broadcaster stated.
Earlier this week, on Saturday, the National Agency for Waters and Forests issued a warning to residents near forested areas across multiple northern and eastern provinces. The alert cited a forecasted heat wave with temperatures soaring as high as 46C (114.8F), increasing wildfire risks from Sunday through Wednesday.
Authorities report that in 2024, approximately 382 wildfires have ravaged about 874 hectares of forest land, marking an 82% drop compared to 2023.
Covering nearly 12% of Morocco’s landmass, forests are routinely vulnerable to fires each year, with severity influenced by climate conditions and human factors.
