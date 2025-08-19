Carbon Craft By Nguyen Vu Duc Wins Iron A' Design Award In Eyewear Design Category

Carbon Craft Eyewear

Innovative Carbon Craft Eyewear Design Recognized with Esteemed Iron A' Design Award for Its Unique Features and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of eyewear design, has announced Carbon Craft by Nguyen Vu Duc as a winner in the Eyewear Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Carbon Craft's innovative design within the eyewear industry.Carbon Craft's award-winning design showcases the potential for eyewear to combine cutting-edge technology, sustainable materials, and classic aesthetics. By addressing current trends and needs within the eyewear industry, such as durability, customization, and eco-friendliness, Carbon Craft demonstrates its relevance to both industry professionals and consumers alike.What sets Carbon Craft apart is its unique application of carbon fiber technology in eyewear design. By eliminating hinges and metal framing, and instead utilizing 3D printing with carbon fiber-infused nylon resin, Carbon Craft achieves a lightweight yet exceptionally durable structure. The design also features easily replaceable components and a TPU hinge that absorbs impact, enhancing its practicality and longevity.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Nguyen Vu Duc's commitment to pushing the boundaries of eyewear design. It is expected to inspire future projects within the brand that continue to prioritize innovation, functionality, and sustainability. The award also motivates the Carbon Craft team to further explore the potential of advanced materials and technologies in creating eyewear that meets the evolving needs of consumers.Carbon Craft was designed by Nguyen Vu Duc, the co-founder of Vooc Design. The design process involved 3D modeling in Rhinoceros software, FDM 3D printing with carbon fiber-infused nylon resin, and manual surface polishing techniques.Interested parties may learn more about Carbon Craft and its award-winning design at the following URL:About Nguyen Vu DucNguyen Vu Duc is the co-founder of Vooc Design, a design studio based in Viet Nam. With a passion for improving everyday products, Nguyen Vu Duc and the Vooc Design team strive to create optimal designs that address various challenges. They aim to contribute to the local community by developing practical solutions that enhance both the economy and public health.About VOOC DesignVOOC Design, founded in 2012, is an independent design and manufacturing unit located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company's core products are developed with a focus on sustainability, harmoniously combining modern technology and traditional craftsmanship. VOOC Design takes a holistic approach, considering the impact of their designs on end customers, manufacturers, and packaging staff to ensure the highest quality in the final product.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients are recognized for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The Iron A' Design Award designation is a prestigious recognition for designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creativity in addressing real-world challenges.About A' Design AwardThe A' Eyewear Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes outstanding eyewear designs from a diverse range of participants, including designers, fashion houses, agencies, companies, and brands within the eyewear and fashion industries. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the eyewear industry. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.