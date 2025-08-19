Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media reports Trump putting European chiefs on hold to speak with Putin

2025-08-19 03:29:39
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reportedly interrupted a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and key European leaders to place a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, multiple media outlets reported citing sources.

The meeting, which included leaders from France, the UK, Italy, Poland, Finland, NATO, and the European Commission, followed last Friday’s historic Alaska summit between Trump and Putin. The discussions were expected to focus on territorial exchanges and security guarantees for both Moscow and Kyiv.

Bild’s editor-in-chief reported that Trump temporarily suspended the talks to contact Putin, while BBC Monitoring noted that discussions had paused and later resumed, according to a source in the Ukrainian delegation.

Ahead of the meetings, Trump told the media, “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished.” The reported pause and call occurred around midnight in Moscow, or 5:00 p.m. in Washington.

